FREEZING FOG ADVISORY – Slick and low visibility again this morning makes for slow travel at times. Be careful. Sunrise just ahead of 8am.

Clear and sunny skies for the rest of the 8 day forecast. Some low clouds and fog may kick start our days for the next few, but sunshine will prevail.

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY is up for this morning with burn off by midday, with some low clouds continuing.

High pressure ridge will dominate for the period and we’ll only have clouds to thanks for any real changes in the forecast.

It will be dry and bright, so you can go and fix all your Christmas lights that are right up on the roof or the bushes, just please use colored lights…my personal preference.

Highs will be above averages of 31 to around 37 today. N winds 5-10. Lows in the teens, as we start this morning around 17.

THURSDAY – Sunny 35

THURSDAY NIGHT Clear and 16

FRIDAY Continued dry 36

FRIDAY NIGHT A few clouds 17

SATURDAY Partly cloudy and 40