Major freight railroads will have to maintain two-person crews in most circumstances under a new federal rule. The Transportation Department’s Federal Railroad Administration released the details of the rule the agency has been working on for the past two years Tuesday morning. The rule comes amid an intense focus on railroad safety following the fiery February 2023 derailment in eastern Ohio. Rail unions have long opposed one-person crews because of a combination of safety and job concerns. Railroads have sought the discretion to operate trains with only one person and move conductors to ground-based jobs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.