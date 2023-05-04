FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Fremont County Emergency Management Fire Marshal Keith Richey reports Thursday morning in the last 24 hours, there have been six grass fires in Fremont County requiring a fire department response.
Five of the fires were “controlled” burns that escaped. Three cars and a trailer house were destroyed in two of the fires.
One person who lost control of a fire on Tuesday received serious burns and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Burn Unit.
Although we have had a late spring and recently had snow on the ground, Richey says the fuels are dry and will ignite easily and burn quickly.
Before lighting a fire:
- You must notify the local fire district before you plan on burning
- Keep the fire small and manageable
- Maintain at least a 10’ area free of combustible materials around the burn area
- Never leave a fire unattended, even when burning ditches/fences
If a fire you started escapes and burns another’s property, you are responsible for all damages.
Please burn safely, Richey says.
