FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Fremont County School District 215 will have a new superintendent.
Dr. Brandon Farris starts in July.
The board of trustees made the announcement of his appointment Monday afternoon.
In an email from the district, the board said, “Dr. Farris brings a wealth of experience and dedication to education, and we look forward to the positive impact he will make on our school district.”
