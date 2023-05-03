PARIS (AP) — France’s top constitutional body is to rule on a last-ditch effort by opposition lawmakers to thwart President Emmanuel Macron’s move to raise the retirement age to 64, through a possible referendum or new bill restoring the pension age to 62. The move has been prompted by opposition lawmakers who seek to launch a complex, lengthy process in hopes of reversing Macron’s unpopular pension law that was enacted last month. The Constitutional Council’s role is to assess whether the opposition’s request meets the legal conditions for a potential referendum. If so, supporters would have nine months to collect signatures from at least 4.8 million, or 10%, of French voters.

