PARIS (AP) — French police and environmental campaigners have fought violent pitched battles around a giant agricultural irrigation reservoir in rural western France. The interior minister reported more than 30 people injured in the clashes on Saturday. He said police detonated more than 4,000 non-lethal dispersion grenades as they fended off protesters armed with machetes, axes and gasoline bombs. The violence around the reservoir in the rural community of Sainte-Soline highlighted increasing pressure on precious water resources in the face of climate change. Video footage showed protesters advancing in clouds of tear gas, police vehicles burning and people hurling projectiles at police lines.

