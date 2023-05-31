KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces began June with a fresh aerial bombardment of Kyiv, killing at least three people and wounding others. Following up on a reported 17 attacks on the Ukrainian capital in May, Russian forces hit the capital early Thursday, damaging apartment buildings and a medical clinic. Two of the dead were children. The toll of injured fluctuated in preliminary reports. Kyiv authorities urged residents to stay in shelters or other safe locations. Ukraine’s air defenses have become increasingly effective at intercepting Russian drones and missiles, but in some cases the resulting debris causes fires and injuries in buildings and on the ground.

