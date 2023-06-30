(KIFI/KXPI)
Idaho Falls Bandits 7
Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers 1
Pocatello Rebels 15
Thunder Ridge 8
Pocatello Rebels 6
Shelley 5
Shelley 8
Idaho Falls Tigers 1
Thunder Ridge 5
South Fremont 3
COWBOY CLASSIC
Pocatello Runnin Rebels 6
Twin Falls Cowboys 7
Thunder Ridge 5
South Fremont 3
Post 24 Stallions 18O 7
South Fremont 2
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.