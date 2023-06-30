(KIFI/KXPI)
Idaho Falls Bandits 7
Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers  1

Pocatello Rebels  15 
Thunder Ridge  8

Pocatello Rebels  6
Shelley  5

Shelley  8
Idaho Falls  Tigers 1

Thunder Ridge 5  
South Fremont 3

COWBOY CLASSIC
Pocatello Runnin Rebels  6
Twin Falls Cowboys  7

Thunder Ridge  5 
South Fremont  3

Post 24 Stallions 18O  7 
South Fremont 2

