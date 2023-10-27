(KIFI/KXPI)
5A PLAYOFFS
(6) Middleton  16
(2) Rigby    42

4A PLAYOFFS
(16) Canyon Ridge  0
(1) Hillcrest    35

(8) Skyview  21
(9) Shelley  14

(5) Skyline 45
(12) Idaho Falls  6

(14) Preston
(3) Pocatello 

(11) Bonneville
(6) Sandpoint  

3A PLAYOFFS
(11) Fruitland 14
(6) Teton  47

(13) Wood River
(4) Snake River 

(12) American Falls
(5) Timberlake  

(10) Marsh Valley  16
(7) Weiser   38

2A PLAYOFFS
(5) Firth  14
(2) Aberdeen   22

(4) Wendell
(3) Bear Lake  

1AD1 PLAYOFFS
(7) Carey  6
(2) Grace  28

1AD2 PLAYOFFS
Hagerman   70
Mackay  0

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES 
Douglas 
Cody

Star Valley  0
Worland  62

Pine Bluffs  14
Big Piney   28