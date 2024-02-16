(KIFI)
5A
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(5) Rocky Mountain 55
(8) Madison 50
4A
(4) Lakeland 42
(1) Shelley 68
(2) Pocatello 48
(3) Skyline 51
3A
(4) Parma 21
(1) Teton 61
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(7) American Falls 54
(6) Filer 43
2A
(4) North Fremont 43
(1) Grangeville 42
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(7) Declo 33
(6) Soda Springs 46
1AD1
(5) Prairie 52
(1) Grace 56
