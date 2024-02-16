(KIFI)
5A
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(5) Rocky Mountain  55
(8) Madison  50

4A
(4) Lakeland  42
(1) Shelley 68

(2) Pocatello  48
(3) Skyline  51

3A
(4) Parma  21
(1) Teton  61

CONSOLATION BRACKET
(7) American Falls  54
(6) Filer  43

2A
(4) North Fremont  43
(1) Grangeville  42

CONSOLATION BRACKET
(7) Declo  33
(6) Soda Springs  46

1AD1
(5) Prairie  52
(1) Grace  56

