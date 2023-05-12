(KIFI/KXPI)

5A DISTRICT 5-6
BOYS TEAM RESULTS

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

4A BOYS TEAM RESULTS

4A GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

4A DISTRICT 5
BOYS TEAM RESULTS

4A DISTRICT 5 GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

3A DISTRICT 5
BOYS TEAM RESULTS

3A DISTRICT 5 GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

3A DISTRICT 6
BOYS TEAM RESULTS

3A DISTRICT 5 GIRLS RESULTS

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.