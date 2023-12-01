(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Sky View, UT   64
Madison  77

Pocatello  64
Eagle  49

Rigby  52
Centennial  61

Taylor’s Crossing  55
Leadore  50

GIRLS SCORES
Marsh Valley  66
Ambrose  59

West Jefferson  63
Wendell  33

Malad  62
Firth  54

