(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Sky View, UT 64
Madison 77
Pocatello 64
Eagle 49
Rigby 52
Centennial 61
Taylor’s Crossing 55
Leadore 50
GIRLS SCORES
Marsh Valley 66
Ambrose 59
West Jefferson 63
Wendell 33
Malad 62
Firth 54
