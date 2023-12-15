(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Skyline 78
Idaho Falls 68
Highland 34
Century 52
Rigby 58
Blackfoot 57
Teton 77
Marsh Valley 82
South Fremont 63
Firth 61
Soda Springs 47
North Fremont 60
Mackay 50
North Gem 55
PRO IMAGE HOLIDAY SPORTS CLASSIC
Madison 51
Corona Centennial, CA 58
Hillcrest 61
Ironwood, AZ 67
FLAMING GORGE CLASSIC
Farson-Eden, WY 52
Grace 49
Rock Springs 37
Bear Lake 36
PRESTON INDIAN CLASSIC
Shelley 49
Roy, UT 50
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
SUGAR-SALEM SHOOTOUT
Grantsville, UT 64
Grace 30
Ogden, UT 22
North Fremont 48
FLAMING GORGE CLASSIC
Star Valley 48
Skyline, WY 58
Kelly Walsh, WY 42
Bear Lake 45