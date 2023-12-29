(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
THE CLASSIC AT DAMIEN TOURNAMENT
Dublin  87
Hillcrest  50

GIRLS SCORES
Murtaugh  59
Sho-Ban  21

EAST IDAHO HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT TOURNAMENT – DAY 3
Sandpoint  43
Pocatello  66

Snake River  60
Skyline  51

Teton  61
Lakeland  41

Bonneville  58
Jordan, UT  29

CONSOLATION BRACKET
Elko, NV   35
Century  48

Idaho Falls  66
Spring Creek, NV  36

Madison  35
Shelley  67

