BOYS SCORES
THE CLASSIC AT DAMIEN TOURNAMENT
Dublin 87
Hillcrest 50
GIRLS SCORES
Murtaugh 59
Sho-Ban 21
EAST IDAHO HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT TOURNAMENT – DAY 3
Sandpoint 43
Pocatello 66
Snake River 60
Skyline 51
Teton 61
Lakeland 41
Bonneville 58
Jordan, UT 29
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Elko, NV 35
Century 48
Idaho Falls 66
Spring Creek, NV 36
Madison 35
Shelley 67
