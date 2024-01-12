(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Highland  59
Century   46

Rigby  51
Skyline  45

Thunder Ridge  51
Bonneville   48

Shelley  45
Pocatello  77

GIRLS SCORES
Sugar-Salem   46
South Fremont  49

Ririe  58
Salmon  23

West Jefferson  36
North Fremont  68

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.