(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Highland 59
Century 46
Rigby 51
Skyline 45
Thunder Ridge 51
Bonneville 48
Shelley 45
Pocatello 77
GIRLS SCORES
Sugar-Salem 46
South Fremont 49
Ririe 58
Salmon 23
West Jefferson 36
North Fremont 68
