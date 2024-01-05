(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Sugar-Salem 58
Ririe 42
Firth 49
West Side 64
Leadore 51
Sho-Ban 57
GIRLS SCORES
Madison 25
Rigby 59
Taylor’s Crossing 22
Watersprings 33
Grace Lutheran 30
Rockland 45
WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL SCORES
Buffalo 44
Pinedale 58
