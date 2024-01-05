(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Sugar-Salem  58
Ririe  42

Firth  49
West Side  64

Leadore   51
Sho-Ban  57

GIRLS SCORES
Madison  25
Rigby  59

Taylor’s Crossing    22
Watersprings  33

Grace Lutheran  30
Rockland  45

WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL SCORES
Buffalo  44
Pinedale  58

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.