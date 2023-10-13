(KIFI/KXPI)
Marsh Valley 31
South Fremont 14 (Thur)
Madison 28
Highland 38
Rigby 36
Thunder Ridge 0
Preston 6
Pocatello 49
Idaho Falls
Blackfoot
Bonneville 21
Skyline 43
Shelley 16
Hillcrest 28
Sugar-Salem
Teton
American Falls
Snake River
Firth 6
North Fremont 38
West Jefferson 6
Ririe 12 (OT)
Butte County 54
Raft River 14
Soda Springs 8
Bear Lake 42
West Side 34
Aberdeen 22
Clark County
Rockland
North Gem 16
Watersprings 22
Grace 6
Kendrick 52
Richfield 54
Challis 24
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Hot Springs County
Cokeville
Star Valley
Green River
Powell 51
Jackson Hole 6
Pinedale
Mountain View
Big Piney
Wyoming Indian