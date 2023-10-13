(KIFI/KXPI)
Marsh Valley  31
South Fremont  14 (Thur)

Madison  28
Highland  38

Rigby  36
Thunder Ridge  0

Preston  6
Pocatello  49

Idaho Falls 
Blackfoot

Bonneville  21
Skyline  43

Shelley  16
Hillcrest  28 

Sugar-Salem 
Teton

American Falls 
Snake River

Firth  6
North Fremont  38

West Jefferson  6
Ririe  12  (OT)

Butte County  54
Raft River  14

Soda Springs  8
Bear Lake  42

West Side  34
Aberdeen  22

Clark County 
Rockland

North Gem  16
Watersprings  22

Grace  6
Kendrick  52

Richfield  54
Challis  24

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES 
Hot Springs County
Cokeville 

Star Valley 
Green River

Powell  51
Jackson Hole  6

Pinedale
Mountain View

Big Piney  
Wyoming Indian