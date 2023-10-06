(KIFI/KXPI)
Century 19
Preston 22
Highland 22
Rigby 19
Idaho Falls
Shelley
Hillcrest
Bonneville
Blackfoot 19
Skyline 40
South Fremont
Teton
Snake River
Marsh Valley
Aberdeen 12
North Fremont 48
Malad
Bear Lake
Challis
Butte County
Declo
West Side
North Gem 55
Clark County 7
Rockland
Mackay
WYOMING SCORES
Cokeville 14
Rich 0
Cody 14
Star Valley 0
Green River 6
Jackson Hole 30
Pinedale
Kemmerer
Big Piney 26
Shoshoni 7
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.