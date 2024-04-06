(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Wendell 2
Firth 12
MID-SEASON CLASSIC TOURNAMENT – DAY 1
South Fremont 15
Snake River 2
Century 4
Sugar-Salem 5
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Soda Springs 14
Ririe 9
Malad 15
West Jefferson 1
Bear Lake 23
Firth 17
