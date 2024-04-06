(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Wendell  2
Firth  12

MID-SEASON CLASSIC TOURNAMENT – DAY 1
South Fremont 15
Snake River 2

Century  4
Sugar-Salem  5

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Soda  Springs   14
Ririe  9

Malad  15
West Jefferson  1

Bear Lake  23
Firth  17

