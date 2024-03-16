(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Bonneville 6
Mountain View 15
South Fremont 7
Gooding 0
Sugar-Salem 1
Timberlake 6
GAME 1:
Teton 0
Marsh Valley 17
GAME 2:
Teton
Marsh Valley
New Plymouth 6
Malad 9
Soda Springs 19
American Falls 6
Firth 16
Marsing 17
North Fremont 7
Salmon 10
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
DIXIE SUNSHINE CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Thunder Ridge 11
Providence Hall 1
Needles 3
Blackfoot 4
Blackfoot 9
Duchesne, UT 6
Skyline, UT 1
Blackfoot 14
Green Canyon, UT 1
Bonneville 5
Logan, UT 8
Bonneville 7
Hillcrest 4
Mountain Ridge 11
Hillcrest 20
Judge Memorial Catholic 2
Union. 4
Idaho Falls 7
Boulder City 4
Idaho Falls 3
Highland 13
Skyline, UT 1
South Fremont 0
Gooding 14
Teton 21
Highland 9
Kearns, UT 7
Teton 4
West Jefferson 0
Gunnison Valley 21
Bear Lake 8
Highland 11
North Fremont 21
Salmon 5
Firth 10
Parma 6
West Side 0
Ogden, UT 16