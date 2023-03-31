(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Highland  5
Middleton  6

Columbia 0
Highland 1

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge  7
Centennial  0

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge  3
Centennial  6

GAME 1:
Century  9
Hillcrest  3

GAME 1:
Highland  8
Rocky Mountain 18

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.