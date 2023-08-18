(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Pocatello 0
Highland 2
Rigby
Skyline
Preston 1
Sugar-Salem 5
Firth 2
Snake River 1
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline 2
Thunder Ridge 2
Highland
Pocatello
Preston 1
Sugar-Salem 8
Rigby
Skyline
Firth 0
Snake River 3
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.