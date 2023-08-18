(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Pocatello  0
Highland 2

Rigby 
Skyline

Preston  1
Sugar-Salem  5

Firth  2
Snake River 1

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline  2
Thunder Ridge 2

Highland 
Pocatello

Preston  1
Sugar-Salem 8

Rigby 
Skyline

Firth  0
Snake River 3

