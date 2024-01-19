(KIFI)
TIGER-GRIZZ INVITATIONAL – DAY 1
Boys Varsity Team Results
1. Meridian 116
2. Westlake 101
3. Madison 95.5
3. Minico 95.5
5. Middleton 89.5
12. Century 65.5
13. South Fremont 60.5
15. Thunder Ridge 54
16. Teton 51
17. Highland 47
19. Blackfoot 45.5
21. Idaho Falls 41
21. Skyline 41
23. Shelley 39
25. Snake River 37.5
26. Grace 35.5
29. Bonneville 28.5
31. Rigby 23
33. Hillcrest 15
33. Pocatello 15
For more results and individual scores, click here: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1705704721356&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FTournamentHub.jsp&twSessionId=ukdtdaifoy
