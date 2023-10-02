IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There are new details about a Friday night brawl at Kate Curley Park in Idaho Falls. The melee, involving about a dozen people, saw three people arrested and sent three more to the hospital.

According to Bonneville County prosecutor Randy Neal, it was reported the people involved had ongoing issues with each other and had arranged to meet at the park to settle their differences. A fist fight began, then somebody took out a tire iron or baseball bat and started using it. Two males were sent to the hospital with head injuries.

One man was was stabbed in the back with an ice scraper. He was sent to the hospital. Kameron Russell was arrested on felony aggravated battery for the stabbing and for resisting and obstructing for fleeing from officers.

Russell made his initial appearance Monday and was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 10. Two other people were arrested were for violating a no contact and for being in possession of marijuana.