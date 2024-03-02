(KIFI)
5A TOURNAMENT
(4) Madison 51
(1) Owyhee 63
4A TOURNAMENT
(4) Ridgevue 46
(1) Pocatello 82
(2) Hillcrest 76
(3) Bishop Kelly 46
3A TOURNAMENT
(5) Teton 66
(1) Snake River 59
2A TOURNAMENT
(5) West Side 33
(1) Cole Valley 56
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(4) North Fremont 52
(8) St. Maries 31
(7) Firth 58
(6) Declo 49
1AD1 TOURNAMENT
(4) Butte County 42
(1) Lapwai 68
1AD2 TOURNAMENT
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(4) Rockland 63
(8) Clark Fork 46
