(KIFI)
5A TOURNAMENT
(4) Madison   51
(1) Owyhee  63

4A TOURNAMENT 
(4) Ridgevue  46
(1) Pocatello  82

(2) Hillcrest  76
(3) Bishop Kelly  46

3A TOURNAMENT
(5) Teton  66
(1) Snake River    59

2A TOURNAMENT
(5) West Side  33
(1) Cole Valley  56

CONSOLATION BRACKET
(4) North Fremont  52
(8) St. Maries  31

(7) Firth  58
(6) Declo  49

1AD1 TOURNAMENT
(4) Butte County  42 
(1) Lapwai  68

1AD2 TOURNAMENT
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(4) Rockland  63
(8) Clark Fork  46

