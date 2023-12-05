POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you’re still looking for some unique and affordable gifts, the Friends of the Marshall Public Library have you covered. FOMPL is bringing back the Christmas store.

Located inside the library, the store has dozens of books, puzzles, games, TV shows and movies, music, stocking stuffers and more. Items start at just $1 and the majority are priced under $5. Items are both holiday and non-holiday themed and include something for all ages.

All money raised from the store sales goes to FOMPL to help the library with projects, materials and needed upgrades.

FOMPL volunteers work year-round to put the holiday store together, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for people to come find one-of-a-kind gifts, while also discovering all the local library has to offer.

Stop by and check out the holiday store now through the month of December. Marshall Public Library is currently open for its winter hours Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.