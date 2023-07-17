By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN) — Even though inflation is cooling, drivers can’t seem to catch a break.

Just about everything besides gas is costing car owners more. And if you depend on your car to get around, the price increases are likely inescapable.

For instance, car repairs are up 20% compared to a year ago, the third-largest annual price increase tracked by the Consumer Price Index. Another hefty expense is car insurance, up 17% from a year ago, according to June CPI data.

