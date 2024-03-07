LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luke Grimes, best-known for his portrayal of the complex cowboy character Kayce Dutton on the hit show “Yellowstone,” will release his self-titled debut album on Friday. It’s a country music declaration that speaks volumes: Think you know him? Guess again. The actor-musician says he hopes his album establishes “who I am, and where this music is coming from — and I’m trying to be honest here.” The Ohio native, who now lives in Montana, has always loved and performed music. But “Luke Grimes” the album allows him to reveal another side of himself across songs about love, loss, home states and heartbreak.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.