We’re seeing the last little bits of this storm, as this area of low pressure moves to the east. Precipitation will taper off and we’ll see some fog development overnight. Mainly dry for Friday and this weekend with a warming trend.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Lows may dip below freezing in some locations, but a killing freeze with temperatures at or below 28 is not forecast.

WHERE…The Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello and American Falls. The Arco and Mud Lake regions including Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Thursday night and Friday morning, Patchy fog after midnight, with areas of frost after 3am. A low temperature around 33°. North winds around 5-15 mph, winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

For Friday, we’ll see some areas of fog and low clouds in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58°.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60’s.