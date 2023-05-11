Frost Advisory for upper valley and western desert locales until 9am with temps in the 30’s this morning. 40’s in Pocatello. Highs today will warm up slightly into the mid to upper 60’s. We’ll have a slight chance of this next weak wave kicking around some showers esp. in the upper valley and down into Idaho Falls, later.

More bright sunshine makes its way into the forecast for tomorrow and into Mother’s Day weekend with highs back to the 70’s at 72 in Idaho Falls and 75 for Pocatello. Highs today in Jackson in the upper 50’s with 30% chance of showers and keeping that for days to come as we put mountains into the low 60’s.

Average temperature in Idaho Falls for this time of year is 65, so today will be right on target for the central valley.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather