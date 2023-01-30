BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Monday, the City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.

Crews are working on the breakage and are hopeful to turn the water back on by the end of the day.

The City of Idaho Falls are also wanting property owners and tenants to prepare for potential frozen waterlines. In a statement from the city, Water Superintendent, Dave Richards says, “Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between 5 to 6 feet deep, keeping them below the winter frost line, however as temperatures drop below freezing, frost penetrates into the ground,” he also says, “During extended periods of extreme cold, frost can penetrate more than 7 feet deep, causing serious problems for underground utilities, especially waterlines.”

Smaller waterlines are installed in Idaho Falls running from the street to properties. They say the smaller pipes are more prone to freezing.

As water freezes, it expands, which stops the flow of water and can lead to a bursted pipe. Residents are advised to refrain from using a torch to try and thaw frozen waterlines.

In case of an emergency, residents and property owners are encouraged to know where the master shut-off valve is.