IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday and Saturday, locals have the opportunity to connect with their own bodies and community members at the Fuel & Flo Fest.

It’s aimed to give people a way to retreat without having to travel far from home.

The festival is a 2 day event in Idaho Falls focused around yoga and wellness.

There is a wide variety of classes to attend whether beginner, advanced or somewhere in between.

The festival begins on Friday with an opening social and fire show.

Tickets can be purchased HERE. They include access to every workshop at the all day event.

Workshops include yoga, meditation, dance, hypnosis, massage, nutritional therapy, catered lunch and more.