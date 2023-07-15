NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are dominating the fight for campaign cash in the Republican presidential contest. That’s according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on Saturday. Some White House contenders appear to be struggling, like former Vice President Mike Pence. But still others reported significant hauls that help ensure the GOP’s 2024 primary will be crowded for the foreseeable future. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has quickly amassed a sizeable fortune. But his longshot Democratic primary opponent, Robert Kennedy Jr., also raised enough to ensure he won’t be ignored.

