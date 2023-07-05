IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A cherished Idaho Falls amusement park is making a comeback this summer.

Funland has been providing fun, smiles and laughter since the 1940’s. The city was able to purchase Funland in 2019 and decided to shut it down as they renovated and worked to bring it back to life.

The city had hoped it would be ready to reopen last year in 2022, but too many delays halted the process.

Funland features the same beloved rides it did in the past – the Eli Wheel, Octopus, Kiddy Train, Carousel and Airplane Swing.

According to Funland’s website, in 1947, the Western Amusement Company secured a lease from the City of Idaho Falls and got to work to produce three carnival rides including the carousel, mini train ride and airplane swing. By spring of 1948, the three rides were in the park. Later in 1949 the other two rides, Octopus and Eli Wheel, were added plus a miniature golf course.

Now, Funland is looking to create new memories and history when it opens later this summer. There is still no set date, but Idaho Falls Zoo Executive Director David Pennock says, “We’ll be announcing very soon when we’re going to open. It will certainly be this summer, but the exact date is yet to be determined, but we hope to have that any day now.”

Residents can even be part of the park’s history by putting their name on a brick along their ‘Time Capsule.‘

According to the website, opening ceremonies for the park will include burying a capsule of cherished Funland memories and pictures from the past 75 years. The capsule is then set to be opened 75 years into the future.

Other ways to get involved in fundraising include sponsoring naming rights for a bench, the Eli Wheel and more.

Park opening announcements and more can be found on the Idaho Falls Zoo’s Facebook Page.