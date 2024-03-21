“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” George Miller’s eagerly awaited follow-up to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. “Furiosa,” a prequel to “Fury Road” starring Anya Taylor-Joy, will roar down the Croisette nine years after Miller’s previous “Mad Max” film did. After its 2015 bow at Cannes, “Fury Road” went on to gross $380 million worldwide and win six Oscars. “Furiosa,” screening out of competition at Cannes, will premiere May 15. The film, co-starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, features Taylor-Joy in the role played by Charlize Theron in “Fury Road.”

