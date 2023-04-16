KARUIZAWA, Japan (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are tackling two major worries in Northeast Asia by vowing to take a tough stance on China’s threats to Taiwan and North Korea’s flurry of long-range missile tests. Another major global crisis, Russia’s war in Ukraine, will consume the agenda Monday as G-7 diplomats gather in Japan for talks meant to pave the way for action by G-7 leaders when they meet next month. An official traveling with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters the Biden administration hopes to shore up support for Ukraine and ensure the continued provision of military assistance to Kyiv. At the diplomats’ first formal meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged continued dialogue with China on global challenges.

By MATTHEW LEE and FOSTER KLUG Associated Press

