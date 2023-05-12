NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — Financial leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies are focusing on ways to fortify ever more complicated financial systems and supply chains during meetings in Japan ahead of a summit next week. Japan’s finance minister cited growing use of online banking and social media as key risks to be addressed in the talks that will wrap up on Saturday. Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, said it was a good opportunity to compare notes and work on ways to make the world more stable. Japan hopes to launch a partnership for building stronger supply chains. The talks are also expected to touch on measures to counter actions by China deemed to be “economic coercion.”

