IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A semi hauling another semi overturned in the G-street underpass just before noon on Thursday.
The southbound traffic is being diverted around the accident at this point and you may want to avoid the area.
No one was injured in the accident. It will take a while to get the road open.
