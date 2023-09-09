NEW DELHI (AP) — G20 leaders are paying their respects at a memorial site dedicated to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on the final day of this year’s summit. Host India ended the first day of the summit with diplomatic wins by adding a new member and reaching agreements on a range of issues. Adding the African Union as a member on Saturday boosted the Indian leader’s drive to uplift the Global South. It was also able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Western leaders have called the consensus a success, and praised India’s nimble balancing act.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.