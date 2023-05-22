SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Delegates from the Group of 20 nations have arrived in Indian-controlled Kashmir to participate in a tourism meeting condemned by China and Pakistan. The meeting scheduled for later Monday is the first significant international event in Kashmir since New Delhi stripped the Muslim-majority region of semi-autonomy in 2019. Indian authorities hope the meeting will show that the controversial changes have brought “peace and prosperity” to the region. The delegates will discuss topics like green tourism, destination management and the role of films in promoting tourist destinations. Regional rivals Pakistan and China, as well as a U.N. human rights expert, have criticized the decision to host the meeting in Kashmir.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.