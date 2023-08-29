Story by Reuters
(CNN) — A group of senior Gabonese military officers on Wednesday appeared on national television and said they had seized power due to the recent general election lacking credibility and said they represented all security and defence forces of Gabon.
It was not immediately possible to reach the government for comment.
This is a breaking story. More to come
