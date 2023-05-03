IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Camrose Street at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night for a structure fire after the homeowner called the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center reporting the garage was on fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene to the single-story home, they noted heavy smoke coming from a two-car garage that was attached to the home. There was also smoke coming from the eaves. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, keeping it from causing significant damage to the house.

There was one adult female home at the time of the fire who evacuated safely without injury. There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders.

There were two vehicles inside the garage at the time of the fire. The car sustained damage to the frame, and there was smoke damage to the SUV.

The Chaplains of Idaho, a local non-profit, was dispatched by the IFFD to provide the homeowner with assistance, while Idaho Falls Power responded to secure utilities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. The estimated damages are not known at this time.