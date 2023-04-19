RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Firefighters raced to put out a garage fire in Ririe.
The Central Fire District arrived around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to see a cinder block shop garage with the roof engulfed in flames and mostly collapsed.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house and trees.
No one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
