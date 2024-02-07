By Paula Reid and MJ Lee, CNN

(CNN) — Special counsel Robert Hur has concluded his investigation into possible mishandling of classified documents at two locations connected to President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Garland said that Hur has submitted his report and that the White House counsel’s office is still reviewing it for executive privilege issues. As soon as that is complete, the attorney general will submit the report to Congress.

The White House counsel’s office expects to conclude its review by the end of the week, according to a spokesperson. Sources close to the investigation told CNN on Monday that Hur’s report is expected to be released in the coming days.

“As I have made clear regarding each Special Counsel who has served since I have taken office, I am committed to making as much of the Special Counsel’s report public as possible,” Garland wrote in his letter to members of the judiciary committees.

The report is expected to go into significant detail about what the special counsel’s office found in its investigation. CNN previously reported that Hur’s team is not planning to bring any criminal charges.

