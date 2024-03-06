By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Garrison Brown, whose large family is at the center of the long-running TLC reality series “Sister Wives,” has died. He was 25.

His mother Janelle Brown and father Kody Brown posted similar statements to social media Tuesday confirming the news.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” Janelle Brown wrote. “His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

TLC said in a statement that the death of Garrison Brown, who was referred to by his middle name on the series, was a “tragic loss.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time,” the statement read.

Sgt. J.L. Rintala, a public information officer for the Flagstaff (Arizona) Police Department, told CNN in a statement that Garrison Brown died of an apparent suicide and was found at his residence.

No foul play is suspected, Rintala added.

“Sister Wives” has aired for 18 seasons, most recently concluding a season that explored the various fractures in the family that led to polygamist Kody Brown’s separation from three of his four wives.

Garrison Brown was one of six children shared by Kody and Janelle Brown. They are also parents to Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Gabe and Savanah.

Janelle Brown was Kody Brown’s second wife. They separated in late 2022 after nearly 30 years together.

Kody Brown is currently married to one woman – Robyn Brown, who was the fourth and last wife to join the Brown family.

Throughout its run, “Sister Wives” has explored the lives of both the parental figures and the 18 children in the family.

Garrison Brown’s decision to serve in the Nevada Army National Guard while he was attending college in the state was explored in Season 11 of the series.

Garrison Brown’s first home purchase and his evolving relationships with his siblings and other family members during the pandemic were featured in more recent seasons.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.