IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak in Idaho Falls resulting from a broken gas line.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has the 200 block of 6th Street, from S Emerson Avenue to S Lee Avenue, blocked off to motorists.

Officials ask you avoid the area and plan for alternate routes. Homes in the immediate area have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

IFFD said there are no injuries.

Intermountain Gas is responding to address the issue as quickly as possible.

The estimated time for repairs is not known at this time.

