By WRAL Staff

CARY (WRAL) — A day care is being evacuated and streets are closed in Cary due to a gas leak on Thursday morning.

Kilmayne Drive near Maynard Road and Kildaire Farm Road is closed from stoplight to stoplight after a 4-inch gas line was hit.

The nearby Kindercare has made the decision to evacuate, and they are working with parents to come get their children.

The line is expected to be completely repaired by 1:30 p.m. The road will remain closed until then.

