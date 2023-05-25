POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Opening day for the Gate City grays is just over a week away, and the team is already gearing up for this season.

The Grays finalized their roster this week with a total of 28 players. The Grays have many guys returning to the team, with some fresh faces coming in as well.

The Grays open their season on June 1 in Hyrum Utah. Despite only losing five games all last season, Co-Owner of the team Terry Fredrickson says that isn’t the ultimate goal.

“For us success is having a young man that can come to Pocatello and be able to have an opportunity to grow and become a better man through this program,” Fredrickson said. “To be able to come and play in front of a crowd and understand what it’s like to be a part of something that is a winning tradition. We might have come a little short last year of winning a championship. Sometimes the championship banners aren’t always the things that make the difference. The difference is seeing a guy grow, and that’s the best part of this program.”

The Grays will play their first home game at Halliwell Park on Saturday June 3 against the Smithfield Blue Sox.