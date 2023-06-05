POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Gate City Grays kicked off their 10-anniversary of baseball at Halliwell Park on Saturday.

In a doubleheader against the Smithfield Blue Sox, the Grays lost the first game 17-5, but were able to rally in the second game and win in impressive fashion 9-0.

The Grays are back at home on Tuesday night facing off with the Utah Peaches at 7:30 p.m.