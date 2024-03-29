POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Gate City Young Professionals are hosting a Bowling tournament on Friday at Tough Guy Lanes from 2 to 5 p.m.
The theme this year is unicorns and uniforms. Their will be raffle prizes, prizes for best team costume and winner of the tournament.
The fundraiser is one of the biggest of the year for the organization.
